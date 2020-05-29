Milwaukee Air & Water Show cancels July event due to COVID-19

The 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show has been canceled in response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

“Given the amount of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we recognize that canceling the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show is the responsible and necessary thing to do,” said Doug Gordon, president and CEO of Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank, the show’s title sponsor.

Since 2002, the free event has drawn thousands of spectators to the city’s lakefront annually. Originally scheduled for July 25 and 26, this year’s show was set to be headlined by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels stunt team.

“The rare and exceptional opportunity to host the Navy Blue Angels made this a very tough but necessary decision to make,” said Paul Rogers, president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, adding that canceling the event was the “only responsible option.”

Milwaukee County Parks executive director Guy Smith echoed, saying it was the right decision during unprecedented times and the department looks forward to being part of the show in future years.

The Air & Water Show will return on July 24 and 25, 2021. All tickets that have been pre-purchased for the 2020 Air & Water Show, will be refunded through Ticket Socket, which is the Air & water show’s official event’s ticketing service.

“We can keep our communities safe and healthy by supporting local public health efforts,” said Gordon. “We look forward to seeing everyone at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show in 2021.”

