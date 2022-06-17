Millennium CEO named Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest by EY

James Kyle, founder and CEO of Delavan-based Millennium, was named the winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Midwest Award by Ernst & Young.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest Award recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Millennium has been recognized seven times by Inc. magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing companies.

For the EY award, Kyle was selected by an independent judging panel comprised of award alumni, CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

Millennium is a national distributor of fiber optic network materials that has differentiated itself by providing a range of related services throughout the life of a project. More than just offering materials, the company helps secure project funding, rents and leases equipment, and makes use of its geospatial information system.

Millennium and Kyle were the focus of a March 2022 BizTimes Milwaukee cover story. He was also the recipient of an Entrepreneurship Award from BizTimes Milwaukee in 2021.

“Our passion has always been helping clients be first to market and connect more people to their broadband networks through our engineering enhancement tools, rental and leasing options, and our construction funding business units,” said Kyle. “Those services, along with the material management and distribution, have transformed our clients’ ability to connect their customers faster than ever before. This award represents the partnerships we have built with our clients’ best interest in mind and that priority has, and remains, our number one focus.”

As a regional award winner, Kyle will be considered for EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National overall award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.