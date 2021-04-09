Milky Way Tech Hub to launch summer accelerator program

Milwaukee-based Milky Way Tech Hub is now accepting applications for startups interested in participating in its two week accelerator program.

Founded by Nadiyah Johnson, the Milky Way Tech Hub accelerator is a national program that connects entrepreneurs with consultants and industry business leaders to build disruptive and transformative technology companies, according to a press release.

“Participants walk away with a business growth plan, a powerful case for funding, access to additional forms of investment along with knowledge on how to scale their business model, develop collaborative teams and drive revenue growth,” Johnson said in a statement.

The accelerator program starts July 5 and will run 5 days a week for two consecutive weeks. Workshops will cover a range of topics including design and prototyping, developing an investment pitch, driving revenue through understanding intellectual property and more.

Each team will present their startups on demo day and will be awarded a maximum investment of $25,000.

The Milky Way Tech Hub accelerator is part of the Milky Way Tech Hub venture studio model, which also includes a product development program, concierge consulting and capital investment.