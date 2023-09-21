Lake Geneva | Founded: 1980

Industry: Injection molding

Employees: 50 | 2023 projected sales: $11 million

Midwest Precision Molding is a plastic injection molder serving several industries including medical, communications, food and water filtration.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Patrick Austin, president: “We service a diverse range of customers that appreciate our attention to detail and the timeliness of our shipments as well as the high quality we provide using ISO 9001:2015 standards.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The current slowing U.S. economy is our biggest obstacle. We have a beautiful facility, abundant material and supplies and a workforce that stands ready to produce great products right here in Wisconsin.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Being a family-owned and – operated company allows us to take our company in any direction that we decide. Currently, we plan to grow our company and add processes and technology as needed to support our customers.”

What’s one thing you would change to make Milwaukee/southeastern Wisconsin better?

“We need more support at the junior high school and high school level from the state as well as school administrations to provide an introduction to manufacturing as well as other technical skills to our young people. We are seeing too many of our youth not realizing the opportunities available to them.”