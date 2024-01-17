Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant opens in Greenfield

Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant chain Naf Naf Grill has opened another Milwaukee-area location, in Greenfield, as the brand continues to grow its presence in Wisconsin.

The Middle Eastern restaurant is known for its build-your-own bowls, salads, pitas and plates, with a menu of staples ranging from fresh pita, house-made falafel and chicken shawarma to hummus and baba ganoush. Its newest location opened this week at 5003 S. 76th St., near Southridge Mall.

Naf Naf’s Greenfield restaurant joins existing locations in Brookfield, opened in 2017 at Brookfield Square, and in Madison, opened in 2015 on State Street. All three locations are owned by local franchisee Mama’s Restaurant Group.

“Naf Naf is rooted in the Middle Eastern meal experience, a perfect blend of genuine hospitality and great food. We are thrilled for the opening of our 3rd location in Wisconsin,” said Danny Madanes, chief executive officer of Mama’s Restaurant Group.

Founded in 2009, the fast-casual chain has grown from a single store in Naperville, Illinois, to now 39 locations in 12 states.

Naf Naf Grill in Greenfield is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. During its opening week, the restaurant is holding a fundraiser benefitting different Greenfield and Milwaukee nonprofits each day, including Greenfield Parks & Recreation, Make-A-Wish of Wisconsin, Martin Luther Youth Sports and Elmdale PTO.