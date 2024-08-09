Meta House acquires property, gets $15 million tax credit for new campus

Milwaukee nonprofit Meta House
has purchased the site for its planned $30 million campus in the city's Piggsville neighborhood.
Meta House, currently based at 2625 N. Weil St. in the Riverwest neighborhood, provides treatment for women struggling with substance use and is planning to move its operations to a new facility to expand its services.
Meta House purchased the 4.8-acre property at 3901 W. Bluemound Rd in Milwaukee for $925,000 from Molson Coors on Tuesday, according to state records.
The First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise Inc. Board of Governors authorized a $15 million new market tax credit to Meta House on Wednesday. Sarah Koehn
, director of operations at Meta House, said this tax credit helps to finance the project.
The new campus will have an expanded in-patient residential program, an out-patient clinic and administrative offices, Koehn said.
There will be space for 100 beds at the new location. About 80 beds will be for adult women while the other 20 will be for their children. Meta House’s current in-patient facility has space for about 35 women.
The four-story campus will be spread across two buildings connected by a small, centralized reception area. The in-patient facility will be about 65,000 square feet and the administrative and outpatient building is expected to be just shy of 35,000 square feet.
Construction will begin this fall, Koehn said.
“We’re really excited to have this resource available to the women and families that we serve,” Koehn said. “So (we’re) just looking forward to breaking ground and getting underway.”