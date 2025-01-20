Members of the Wisconsin 275 share a decision they regret

Becoming one of the Wisconsin 275
, BizTimes Media’s picks for the most influential business leaders in the state, does not come without making some tough decisions in the course of a professional career.
In hindsight, however, some decisions become more a lesson learned than a step in the right direction.
Among the several questions the we asked of the Wisconsin 275, nearly 60 recipients responded to the question: What is one decision that you wish you didn’t make, and what did you learn from it?
Due to space limitations in the BizTimes’ print edition, we could only include a small collection of responses to the questionnaire sent to all recipients. This story is part of a series focusing on each of the questions in the survey.
Several participants noted the importance of proper hiring tactics after sometimes learning the hard way.
“I always regret when the wrong hire is made,” said Christine Specht
, CEO of Cousins Subs
. “To minimize this risk, I’ve learned the importance of asking deeper questions and taking the time to truly understand the candidate.”
“There have been a few occasions where I have settled when making hiring decisions due to constraints in the talent market or urgency,” said Lyle Landowski
, president And CEO of Colliers | Wisconsin. “I would take a couple of those back now. I am at the point where I’d rather wait longer or give up more to get a high quality and high character person who I am excited to work with instead of settling.”
Chris Baichoo
, executive director and CEO of WMEP Manufacturing Solutions said he regretted, “Hiring an HR leader for skill set rather than for cultural fit. I learned that it is best to hire for cultural fit first, then skills after.”
Some participants shared advise on what not
to do to.
“Promoting a person who was not respected within the organization,” said Mark Murphy
, president, chairman and CEO of the Green Bay Packers
. “I learned that when you make a mistake, correct it, don’t try to force it.”
“We reduced incentive payouts one year during a financial challenge, which resulted in long-lasting resentment,” said Dr. John R. Raymond Sr.
, president, CEO and professor of medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin. “The rationale for the decision was sound, but it was not adequately socialized. I learned that people feel institutional decisions at a very personal level, and that we did not adequately connect the financial intervention to preserving the essential work of those who were affected.”
A few said they turned down the opportunity for other careers, some in professional sports.
“I had just been cut from the Chicago Bears,” said Jim Popp
, CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “I was young and still had the opportunity to hook on with another team, but I was banged up and a little frustrated, so I decided to get a 'real job' instead. It obviously worked out fine, but looking back I wish I had taken a minute - or a few months - to let things settle before giving up on that dream. Playing football has a small window. Working at a bank you can do anytime!”
“After my time on the basketball team at Butler University, I passed on pursuing an overseas basketball career and took a safer path in the corporate world,” said Chris Miskel
, president and CEO of Versiti. “In retrospect, it would have been great to delay that by a couple of years and try to make it as a professional athlete.”
A few participants shared some life lessons beyond the scope of business.
“We have found out in the last couple of years that we were actually sorry that we didn't have a dog when we raised our children,” said David Gruber
, founder and CEO of Gruber Law Offices. “Both my wife, Nancy, and I grew up with a dog. A pet is a wonderful addition to a family. We consider our grand-dog, Wilson, to be part of our family. We try to ‘steal’ him whenever possible.”
“I worked full time when I had young children at home,” said Shelly Stayer
, owner and board chair at Johnsonville, Inc. “I’d probably change that if I could now. You don’t listen to people when they say, ‘it goes so fast before they are gone.’”
“I regret quitting piano lessons,” said philanthropist Donna Baumgartner
. “I learned that patience and tenacity are good values to cultivate.”
Some said they don't have a decision that they regret.
“I can't think of things I regret,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson
, owner and executive chair of Blain Supply, Inc., the holding company for Blain's Farm & Fleet
. “I was meant to learn from every decision and I’m grateful for each one.”
Marty Brooks
, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District
agrees, “Honestly, I do not dwell on past decisions I would have made differently. Every decision impacts where you are today, which is a place I am very happy to be.”
“You learn something from every decision you either make or don't make,” said Mike Daniels
, chairman, president and CEO of Nicolet National Bank. “To truly be a leader, I don't think you can regret any of the decisions you are required to make.”