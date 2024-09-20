Subscribe
Technology

Meet Rosie, the supercomputer powering MSOE’s industry-leading AI education

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
MSOE's supercomputer Rosie.
Milwaukee School of EngineeringNvidiaDwight DiercksJeremy KedzioraJohn Walz
Last updated

Milwaukee School of Engineering’s supercomputer has completed 150,000 jobs since 2019, is powered by Silicon Valley technology and has some of the most advanced computing abilities in the state. Its name is Rosie. Located in a glass-wrapped room like a museum exhibit, the computer is built from Santa Clara, California-based NVIDIA equipment and operates kind

