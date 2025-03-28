Mead & Hunt planning new industrial building in Sussex

Wauwatosa-based architecture and construction firmis planning to build a 118,000-square-foot industrial building at W220 N5603 Town Line Road in Sussex, according to village documents. Mead & Hunt will occupy 39,000 square feet of the building and will use it for its fabrication and custom manufacturing services. The company will use its space in the facility to preassemble custom equipment and prepare it for delivery and installation on project sites, according to village documents. The building will be split into three units, one of which will be occupied by Mead & Hunt. The remaining two will be rented out. No other tenants have been announced, said, community development director for the Village of Sussex. The conceptual plans and the plan of operation submitted by Mead & Hunt were approved during Sussex’s last Plan Commission meeting on March 18. The development will be brought in front of the village’s Architectural Review Board on April 2. Mead & Hunt is a national architecture and construction firm specializing in custom fabrication and procurement of process and equipment skids, prefabricated piping, fabricated weldments and metal fabrications, power and control wiring, product verification and testing, 3D modeling and design, and on-site installation and start-up assistance, according to village documents. Mead & Hunt has more than 50 offices across the country, including office locations in Wauwatosa and West Allis and its fabrication division has a facility in Waukesha. A representative from Mead & Hunt was not immediately available for comment.