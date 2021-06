Menomonee Falls-based Bradley Corp. announced that it has promoted Mark Umhoefer to chief financial officer.

Umhoefer has worked for Bradley Crop. since 1993. Most recently, he was vice president of finance since 2009. Prior to that he was controller and before that he was an accounting manager for the company.

Umhoefer received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1989.