Economic Development

MadWaukee 2050 event to examine future growth of area between Madison and Milwaukee

BizTimes Staff
BizTimes Staff

BizTimes Media’s MadWaukee 2050 event will examine the future of the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Madison, particularly growth opportunities in Waukesha and Jefferson counties.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, at The Ingleside Hotel, at 2810 Golf Road in Waukesha. Click here to register.

The MadWaukee Corridor along I-94 from Milwaukee to Madison already generates 40% of Wisconsin’s economic output. Now, it’s about to shift into overdrive with more than $1 billion of manufacturing investments planned in Jefferson County alone.

Be part of the conversation that’s shaping Wisconsin’s economic future. Connect with industry leaders, development experts, and fellow stakeholders to uncover emerging business and investment opportunities, get ahead of infrastructure and housing challenges, shape solutions that ensure sustainable growth and build valuable partnerships across the corridor.

Dale Kooyenga

The MadWaukee 2050 event will feature a keynote conversation with Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce president Dale Kooyenga and Madison Region Economic Partnership interim president and CEO Everett Butzine.

Following the keynote conversation, there will be a panel discussion with Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese managing partner Mark Crave, Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub regional innovation officer Wendy Harris, Wangard Partners CEO Matt Moroney and Aztalan Bio CEO Jeff Oestmann.

After the panel discussion there will be three rounds of a dozen or more concurrent breakout sessions on topics such as: Housing-single/multi family, transportation, employee attraction, training and retention, daycare/childcare, schools/education, bio-health, real estate/economic development, local government support, infrastructure.

The MadWaukee 2050 event will conclude with a networking reception.

MadWaukee 2050 is sponsored by Bank Five Nine. Event partners include Annex Wealth Management, Thrive Economic Development and the Waukesha County Business Alliance.

