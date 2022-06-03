Long vacant Grafton Pick ‘n Save could become Harbor Freight Tools

A developer has submitted plans to transform a former Pick ‘n Save store at 1827 Wisconsin Ave. in Grafton into a Harbor Freight Tools.
The conditional use and site plan application, submitted to the village just last week, comes on the heels of the sale of the long-vacant building.
A Nebraska investor recently sold the structure to an affiliate of Nevada-based Rhino Investment Group for $3.65 million.
Rhino, which has been active in recent years in redevelopments of other vacant big box commercial properties in southeastern Wisconsin, was also involved in transforming the former Sears Outlet store building in Germantown into a Harbor Freight Tool.
In April 2021
, Harbor Freight officials told BizTimes the company planned to open at least five additional locations in southeastern Wisconsin.
The Grafton Plan Commission is slated to consider Harbor Freight Tools proposal when it meets on June 28.