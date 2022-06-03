Long vacant Grafton Pick ‘n Save could become Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight store in Sheboygan. Credit: Google
A developer has submitted plans to transform a former Pick ‘n Save store at 1827 Wisconsin Ave. in Grafton into a Harbor Freight Tools. The conditional use and site plan application, submitted to the village…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

