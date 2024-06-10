Leinenkugel’s teams up with Terrapin to create beer for Brewer’s stadium

Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company is partnering with Athens, Georgia-based Terrapin Beer Company to bring an exclusive beer to American Family Field.

Called Pitch Clock IPA, the new beer marks a different style for Leinenkugel’s.

Currently, the brewery only sells IPAs at its Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls and at Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at the Brewers’ stadium.

At 6.5% ABV, the Pitch Clock IPA is described as being dry, slightly spicey and full of hop flavor.

“I’m good friends with the Terrapin team in Georgia and we’ve been talking about doing something together for a few years now,” said Tony Bugher, president of Leinenkugel’s. “This seemed like the right opportunity given our mutual love for baseball and great brewery presence within both stadiums of our hometown teams. Nothing like a great beer to pair with a game at the ballpark. No rush on trying Pitch Clock IPA, which will be available all season long in Atlanta and Milwaukee.”

Leinenkugel’s opened a brewery, bar and restaurant at American Family Field in early 2023. The working brewery features specialty beer brewed onsite by the master brewers at Leinenkugel’s, as well as a full-service bar and restaurant experience. The smaller three-barrel brewing system allows the company to innovate and test new flavors on site.

Bugher previously told BizTimes Milwaukee that Terrapin Beer was part of the inspiration behind the brewery opening a smaller-scale brewpub concept.

“There is a Terrapin brewery at the Atlanta Braves’ stadium that I had spent a lot of time at,” he said. “It’s called the Brew Lab. I was able to get a lot of eyes on it and see how they operated and understand customer dynamics. Certainly, a lot of inspiration (for our brewpub) came from that and visiting other stadiums too.”