Large riverfront property near Brady Street listed for sale

A prominent parcel of vacant riverfront land located at the corner of East Brady and North Water streets on Milwaukee’s East Side has been listed for sale.

The vacant property at 1693-1701 N. Water St. is currently owned by Wauwatosa-based real estate firm Wangard Partners, which had proposed three condo buildings with over 200 units in 2018. Those plans never moved forward.

The property is now listed for sale with an asking price of $6.5 million, according to a listing from Milwaukee real estate firm The Barry Co.

The 2.6-acre site, which includes more than 560 feet of frontage on the Milwaukee River, is being marketed as a potential development site.

“It’s a beautiful site. It’s one of very few waterfront properties in Milwaukee and one of the few spots you can bring a boat up to,” said Stewart Wangard, executive board chairman and former chief executive officer of Wangard Partners.

Wangard said the company has been selling off many of its smaller assets, having sold 12 properties in the last year, in order to focus on larger projects, such as the Tivoli Green development in Mount Pleasant, which will have over 400 housing units, and mixed-use developments in Oconomowoc.