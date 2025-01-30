Landmark Credit Union president and CEO to retire at end of year

Jay Magulski
, the president and chief executive officer of Brookfield-based Landmark Credit Union
announced that he will retire at the end of the year.
Magulski joined Landmark in 2002 and served as president and CEO for the past 12 years.
"His commitment to associates, members and the community has strengthened the foundation of Landmark Credit Union and has positioned the organization well for future growth," said Brian Dorow
, Landmark’s board chairman.
Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union has more than $6 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 390,000 members and more than 1,000 employees.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve our members and work with so many talented associates over the years," said Magulski. "As I look toward retirement, I think about what we've accomplished together and am extremely proud of the work the team has done to support each other, our members and our communities."
The Landmark board, with assistance from global executive search firm Korn Kerry
, is conducting a search to replace Magulski. A a successor is expected to be named by this summer.