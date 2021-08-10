Lad Lake names new president and CEO

Lauren Anderson
Donelle Hauser
Lad Lake has promoted its executive vice president Donelle Hauser to be president and chief executive officer of the Dousman-based nonprofit organization. Hauser succeeds Dan Magnuson, who has led the organization since 2014 and recently…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes.

