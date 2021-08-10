Lad Lake names new president and CEO

Lad Lake has promoted its executive vice president Donelle Hauser to be president and chief executive officer of the Dousman-based nonprofit organization. Hauser succeeds Dan Magnuson, who has led the organization since 2014 and recently…

Lad Lake has promoted its executive vice president Donelle Hauser to be president and chief executive officer of the Dousman-based nonprofit organization.

Hauser succeeds Dan Magnuson, who has led the organization since 2014 and recently announced he will retire at the end of the year. Lad Lake operates two residential care centers for at-risk youth and provides alternative education for students with special learning needs, independent living services for youth aging out of the foster care system, and community services such as in-home therapy, specialized mentoring, and supervised visitation for parents and children.

“We are excited to welcome Donelle as the next president and CEO of Lad Lake,” said Jim Hunzinger, Lad Lake board chairperson. “Donelle is a dynamic subject matter expert whose compassion and mission-oriented vision is an ideal fit as Lad Lake begins its next chapter of success. As a senior leader representing Lad Lake, her commitment to excellence, partnerships and advocacy has advanced Lad Lake’s impact on multiple fronts.”

Hauser has been executive vice president of Lad Lake for six years. Prior to that, she was vice president of residential services for Berkshire Farm Center, a youth and family services agency in New York that provides trauma-informed care. Hauser serves on the board of the American Association of Children’s Residential Centers and the Executive Leadership Institute.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue my life’s work as the president and CEO of Lad Lake,” Hauser said. “Lad Lake serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment for over 1,100 youth and families in Wisconsin each year. I look forward to building upon the exceptional practices developed over the past six years becoming even better at building healthier communities. Youth, families and over 250 employees will be at the center of advancing best practice and equity.”