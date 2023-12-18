Kohl’s CFO named to Molson Coors board of directors

Jill Timm, the chief financial officer of Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp., has been named to the board of directors of Molson Coors Beverage Company.
In addition, Louis Vachon, former president and CEO of National Bank of Canada, has retired from the Molson Coors board.
Timm has nearly 30 years of experience in finance and corporate leadership. She has worked for Kohl’s since 1999 and was named CFO in 2019. Timm and her career journey was featured in an August BizTimes Milwaukee cover story.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to nominate Jill for election to our board,” said Geoffrey Molson, chair of the Molson Coors board of directors. “Her experience is broad and deep, and her perspective will be valuable as Molson Coors accelerates its growth in 2024 and beyond.”
“I would like to thank the Molson Coors board of directors for the opportunity to be part of the future for one of the world’s great beverage companies,” Timm said. “The company’s rich history and iconic brands are well positioned at an exciting time for the business, and I look forward to contributing to the many great things ahead for Molson Coors.”
Timm has also served on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Business Advisory Council and the Executive Committee of the Milwaukee Public Museum board of directors.
Timm earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1995.