Kohler mandating COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. employees by Jan. 1

Kohler Co. will require its U.S. employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 1, 2022 under a new policy announced this week.

In a statement, the company said it is “committed to protecting our associates and doing what is right for one another.”

Kohler said it has been “actively protecting our associates and communities” by following CDC and local health official guidelines throughout the pandemic.”

“With the highly contagious Delta variant surging across the country, and in anticipation of the expected OSHA standard, our vaccine policy represents the right next step and best path forward for the health and safety of our workforce,” the statement said.

With thousands of U.S. employees, Kohler would be among the companies included under an expected OSHA rule requiring employers with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing. President Joe Biden directed OSHA to establish the rule in early September but it is yet to be officially established and could face legal challenges.