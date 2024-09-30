Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in Milwaukee names new executive chef

has been named executive chef of thein Milwaukee, where he will oversee all culinary operations for the property including therestaurant androoftop bar. He will also oversee the property’s banquet and catering services. “There’s something special about this place,” said Funk. “Tre Rivali and The Outsider are unique spaces that bring together a community of talented people, and I’m excited to be part of it.” Funk is a Wisconsin native with more than two decades of culinary experience. The menu for Tre Rivali, the hotel’s signature restaurant, will be updated under Funk’s leadership. He plans to expand the menu to embrace the entire Mediterranean region - incorporating dishes from Turkey, Syria, and Morocco while maintaining the restaurant’s Italian roots. “We’ll always have an Italian base, but I’m excited to branch out and introduce bold, communal flavors from across the Mediterranean,” said Funk. “These cuisines really focus on the joy of sharing dishes with friends and loved ones - and I want to incorporate more of that spirit into our menu. I’m planning on introducing a large-format dish that will be on the menu year-round and that is perfect for special occasions.” Funk previously worked at Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub and Like Minds Brewing Company. He has extensive experience in hotels, including a tenure with Marcus Hotels & Resorts properties including Grand Geneva and St. Kate.