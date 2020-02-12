Khalid to headline Summerfest

Khalid will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 27, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced today.

It will be the singer-songwriter’s first appearance at the festival. He will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez.

Nine shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater have been announced so far for the 11-day festival:

Justin Bieber on June 24

Luke Bryan on June 25

Sam Hunt on June 26

Khalid on Jun3 27

Chris Stapleton and special guest Sheryl Crow on June 30

Ozzy Osbourne and special guest Marilyn Manson on July 1

Dave Matthews Band on July 2

Halsey on July 3

Guns N’ Roses on July 4

The festival runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.

In addition to the Summerfest shows, several other concerts have been booked this year for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which is undergoing a $53 million redevelopment. The project will improve sightlines and accessibility, add food and beverage offerings, expand concourses with views of Milwaukee’s downtown and add restrooms.