Khalid to headline Summerfest

Khalid will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 27, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced today.
It will be the singer-songwriter’s first appearance at the festival. He will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez.
Nine shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater have been announced so far for the 11-day festival:
- Justin Bieber on June 24
- Luke Bryan on June 25
- Sam Hunt on June 26
- Khalid on Jun3 27
- Chris Stapleton and special guest Sheryl Crow on June 30
- Ozzy Osbourne and special guest Marilyn Manson on July 1
- Dave Matthews Band on July 2
- Halsey on July 3
- Guns N’ Roses on July 4
The festival runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.
In addition to the Summerfest shows, several other concerts have been booked this year for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which is undergoing a $53 million redevelopment. The project will improve sightlines and accessibility, add food and beverage offerings, expand concourses with views of Milwaukee’s downtown and add restrooms.