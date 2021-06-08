Karen Loritz named CFO of MetalTek

Waukesha-based metal component manufacturer MetalTek International announced that Karen Loritz has been named the company’s chief financial officer. Loritz has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, most recently as CFO of The Boelter…

Waukesha-based metal component manufacturer MetalTek International announced that Karen Loritz has been named the company’s chief financial officer.

Loritz has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, most recently as CFO of The Boelter Companies. She previously served as senior vice president and global controller for GMR Marketing, vice president of finance for Kerry Group, and in various finance roles of increasing responsibility for Brady Corp. She began her career as an auditor for Deloitte.

“Karen brings to MetalTek invaluable experience leading finance teams and unique strategic knowledge to support MetalTek’s long-term growth objectives,” said E.J. Kubick, Chief Executive Officer of MetalTek. “I look forward to her leadership and contributions to MetalTek’s success.”