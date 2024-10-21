Jolly Good Soda named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’

Jolly Good Soda, manufactured by Random Lake-based Krier Foods, has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin for 2024.

More than 130 products were nominated for the contest this year, representing dozens of manufacturing sub-sectors and each corner of the state, according to an announcement from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which runs the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

After an initial popular vote round and a bracket-style tournament known as “Manufacturing Madness,” four finalists competed to ultimately take home the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin trophy. This year, about 150,000 votes were cast to determine the ultimate winner.

Jolly Good Soda is a craft soda brand known for its variety of flavors and vibrant cans. The soda comes in a variety of flavors like classic Root Beer and Blue Raspberry.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Jolly Good soda is an iconic Wisconsin brand that has and continues to create memories for families across the state,” said Zach Malin, senior vice president of business development at Krier Foods. “The employees who help produce Jolly Good every day are extremely proud of the company’s family heritage, Wisconsin ties, and being able to put a smile on our friends, families, and neighbors. Thank you to all of the other iconic Wisconsin brands for participating, and thank you to everybody who voted for Jolly Good.”