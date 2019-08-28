Johnson Controls International and Foxconn Industrial Internet have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a global technology strategic partnership, the companies announced Wednesday.

“This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for both companies. For Johnson Controls it is recognition by the world’s leading electronics manufacturer that we have the right products and solutions to make buildings smart, safe and sustainable, not just in Southeastern Wisconsin, but around the world,” said George Oliver, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson Controls.

The agreement calls for the companies to work together to develop smart building and smart city technologies through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Fii provides design and manufacturing services for communication network equipment, cloud service equipment, precision tools, industrial robots, AI and machine learning.

Johnson Controls will also be the preferred provider of building management products for Foxconn’s manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant with the possibility of extending that status to Foxconn’s global footprint.

Foxconn is in the process of building a nearly 1 million-square-foot LCD fabrication facility in Mount Pleasant and has also indicated another building for Fii will be built on the campus in the future.

“We look forward to this collaboration with Johnson Controls, a global leader in building technology, to apply their expertise to leverage our expertise in Artificial Intelligence to further advance into the next generation of smart technology solutions,” said Brand Cheng, Fii CEO.

The partnership is not the first time Foxconn and Johnson Controls have worked together since the electronics manufacturing giant announced plans to invest in Wisconsin. Foxconn and JCI joined with Advocate Aurora and Northwestern Mutual to form a $100 million venture capital fund in 2018.

Johnson Controls was also a subcontractor on the 120,000-square-foot multipurpose building Foxconn built on its Mount Pleasant campus.