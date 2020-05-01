Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Jason Rae, a partner with Milwaukee-based Nation Consulting, is also the president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the Secretary of the Democratic National Committee.

Rae, 33, founded the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce in 2012. It now has more than 700 member businesses. Rae leads a team of three employees at the chamber and is responsible for overall strategic vision and direction.

Rae is also vice president of affiliate relations for the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

“He is recognized across the country as a leader in business and in particular diverse business spaces,” said Miles Fernandez, director of the Office of the Secretary for the Democratic National Committee.

“I work with Jason on a daily basis and cannot speak more highly of his passion and dedication,” said Fernandez. “He is a noted and well-respected LGBTQ leader here, the highest-ranking LGBTQ official within the DNC. He represents Milwaukee and Wisconsin well on the national stage in this all volunteer role.”

Rae also is active on a number of community boards, including the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District Board, VISIT Milwaukee and is a United Way Campaign Cabinet member.