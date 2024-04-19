Jackson Machinery shuts down in Port Washington, investor buys property

The final step in the wind down of Port Washington-basedhas been taken with the sale of the company's industrial building and offices to a local investor. Founded in 1986, Jackson Machinery was a manufacturer of blow molding machinery for the plastics industry, serving the automotive and recreation sectors, among others. The company shut down in October after its owner retired. The company's 4-acre property at 3830 County Road H, located near the intersection of I-43 and County Road H in Port Washington, was sold for $1.35 million, state records show. The sale was brokered byof Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firmThe sale included a 23,200-square-foot building with two levels of offices, two 5-ton bridge cranes and a 4,800-square-foot storage building, according to a statement from The Barry Co. Saukville-basedpurchased the property as an investment and the space is now available for lease. "The zoning of this property permits various uses from retail to manufacturing, which is beneficial for future occupants," the statement from The Barry Co. says. "...The acquisition by D.R. Ag Services Inc. demonstrates continued investor confidence in the southeastern Wisconsin commercial real estate office and industrial markets." Jackson Machinery could not be reached for comment.