Ixonia Bank opening mortgage office in Brookfield

Ixonia Bank
plans to expand its metro Milwaukee footprint by adding a mortgage lending office in the Sendiks Towne Center in Brookfield.
The office will have space dedicated to lending activities and space for client meetings and closings. It will not accept deposits.
David Rouse, senior vice president of residential lending at Ixonia, is tasked with building and managing the bank's lending team by combining technology and personal relationships. The bank will hire additional loan officers and support staff for the new location.
Ixonia Bank already has Novus Home Mortgage as a division. Novus is a national platform that lends in 46 states. Ixonia Bank Mortgage Lending will leverage Ixonia Bank's local brand recognition in southeastern Wisconsin while using Novus' technology.
“This is a logical and strategic expansion for us,” said Dan Westrope, chairman and chief executive officer of Ixonia Bank. “We expect this market to provide us with additional growth opportunities going forward and Dave is the ideal person to lead this effort.”
Rouse joined Ixonia Bank in April.
He has more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Most recently, Rouse was single-family housing group director at the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
“I’m excited to lead the re-imagined Ixonia Bank Mortgage Lending Division, not only in the communities we serve, but in all of southeast Wisconsin,” Rouse said. “‘Helping You Succeed’ is not only our tagline, but something we’re committed to doing every day.”
The office itself will be located at 3815 N. Brookfield Road, Suite 103, a 1,698-square-foot space previously occupied by Bella Caffe