David Rouse

Dave Rouse has joined Ixonia Bank as SVP of Residential Mortgage Lending. Dave will lead a team of residential lenders as we grow our presence in Southeast Wisconsin. He will also be working closely with Novus Home Mortgage, a division of Ixonia Bank. Dave has more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, serving most recently as Single-Family Housing Group Director at WHEDA. Well-known and trusted in the Wisconsin financial market, he has served on the Governor’s Council of Financial Literacy since 2017 and received a lifetime achievement award from the Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019.