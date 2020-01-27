Irgens terminates contract with Findorff on BMO Tower

Milwaukee-based Irgens Partners LLC says it has terminated its contract with BMO Tower general contractor J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. over concerns regarding the Madison-based firm’s management of the project.

In Findorff’s place, Chicago-based Pepper Construction will finish the project.

BMO Tower is a 25-story glass office tower that’s being constructed at 790 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee. Irgens is the developer and owner of the project, which was initially scheduled to finish in December.

A little more than two months ago, Irgens announced the building would not open as scheduled due to a water supply breach that flooded the basement.

“The water lateral failure that flooded the basement of the building last November was a significant setback,” Ted Wisnefski, a lawyer with Milwaukee-based Michael Best who is representing Irgens, said in a statement. “Since that setback more than two months ago, Irgens has been unable to get a firm commitment from Findorff on either the cost to complete or the date the project will be completed.”

Even so, the developer’s concerns with Findorff go beyond just that incident, Wisnefski said.

“There have been ongoing concerns regarding Findorff’s management of the project and the schedule in particular,” he said.

In a phone interview, Wisnefski declined to go into further detail regarding the water main break. He said the work is still slated to finish in April, and that Irgens expects subcontractors to continue their work on the project.

A project manager with Findorff declined to comment on the contract termination.

Mark Irgens, chief executive officer and manager of Irgens, said in June the construction work was being accelerated in order for the building to finish on time. This was in large part because construction of the parking structure took about two-and-a-half months longer than anticipated.

“This decision has been under consideration for some time,” Wisnefski said. “We obviously implemented it today. We feel like a change was needed to bring the project to a successful conclusion and bring the project to the finish line, and we’re excited to bring Pepper aboard to do just that.”

Pepper’s Milwaukee-area projects include the Ikea store in Oak Creek, the St. Rita’s Square independent and assisted living community on Milwaukee’s east side, the Spotlight Cinema movie theater at The Corners of Brookfield and various projects at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.