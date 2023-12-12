Irgens begins construction of Mayfair Medical Commons building in Wauwatosa

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Wauwatosa-based development firm Irgens has begun construction on Mayfair Medical Commons, a 45,823-square-foot medical office building at 800 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. The two-story building is part of a larger redevelopment planned for the site located just south of the Research Drive entrance into the Milwaukee County Research Park. Construction will be complete in

In addition to being the developer and project manager for Mayfair Medical Commons, the Irgens team is also responsible for project leasing. When construction is complete, Irgens will continue as property manager, overseeing all the daily operations and maintenance needs for the facility on behalf of the tenants. Additional project team members include Town Bank, Eppstein Uhen Architects, Catalyst Construction, The Sigma Group and Pierce Engineers. Elmbrook Family Dental was represented by Steve Pape of Revel Investments.

“Our team identified a need for new, high-quality medical office space for small to medium-size health and wellness providers in desirable Wauwatosa,” said Rob Oldenburg, project developer for Irgens . “Reconfiguring this prime parcel of land that was underutilized made a lot of sense to us and we are excited to start construction.”

