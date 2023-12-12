Irgens begins construction of Mayfair Medical Commons building in Wauwatosa

By
-
Mayfair Medical Commons rendering from Irgens.

Wauwatosa-based development firm Irgens has begun construction on Mayfair Medical Commons, a 45,823-square-foot medical office building at 800 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. The two-story building is part of a larger redevelopment planned for the site located just south of the Research Drive entrance into the Milwaukee County Research Park. Construction will be complete in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display