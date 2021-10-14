International property restoration company establishes local office at former Paul Davis Harbor District HQ in Milwaukee

Greenwood Village, Colorado-based First Onsite Restoration has established a local office at the former Paul Davis headquarters in Milwaukee's Harbor District. First Onsite provides remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services nationwide. It has more than 90…

First Onsite Restoration has established a local office at the former Paul Davis headquarters in Milwaukee's Harbor District. First Onsite provides remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services nationwide. It has more than 90 offices across the U.S. and Canada, and employs more than 2,300 people. For its latest location, the company is leasing the 27,000-square-foot building at 1930 S. Fourth St. and approximately 3,925 square feet at 2010 S. Fourth St. The second building totals 6,526 square feet, according to city records. First Onsite said it has 20-30 employees working at its new Milwaukee offices. The new branch is being led by general manager Aaron Kapellusch, the former president and chief executive officer of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. "Based on the market conditions in Milwaukee we wanted to expand our services into the region," Kapellusch said in a statement. "Our ability to scale, mobilize, and respond from our new location enables us to provide the same commitment of service to the Milwaukee area. Our client base has assets in Milwaukee that utilize our daily emergency services as well as complete their contingency planning with local resources." The buildings were formerly occupied by Paul Davis Restoration , until the company built a 100,000-square-foot building in Pewaukee. That project finished last year. They are owned by The Druml Co. Druml's Harbor District buildings landed another tenant last year. Chicago-based office furniture dealer Forward Space LLC opened a 10,000-square-foot showroom and office at 2000 S. Fourth St. It also has 14,000 square feet of warehouse space and 1,000 square feet of operations space at 1966 S. Fourth St. The buildings are in a growing area of the Harbor District. Across the river is Michels Corp.'s R1VER mixed-use project. A block east of that, down Becher Street, Kenosha-based Bear Development is planning to turn a collection of old warehouses into workforce housing.