INNIO Waukesha will receive $2.2 million in federal funds for development of new line of pistons

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) is awarding INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines $2.2 million to support its development of a new line of pistons.

In support of the United States’ emissions reduction plans unveiled at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, ARPA-E announced 12 funding awards totaling $35 million to develop and demonstrate technologies aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the oil, gas, and coal sectors, including the grant to INNIO Waukesha.

“At INNIO, our research and development teams are intently focused on identifying, demonstrating, and delivering viable innovations that will help shape the energy transition. We believe a critical path to a cleaner energy future is providing carbon reducing enhancements for installed assets that will lead to an extended life and investment security,” said Olaf Berlien, president and chief executive officer of INNIO. “We are pleased that ARPA-E has recognized that our carbon reduction research may yield an impactful carbon reduction approach for both new and installed engines everywhere.”

The funding INNIO is set to receive is part of ARPA-E’s “Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year” (REMEDY) program that launched earlier this year. The program aims to reduce emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries and promote innovation and manufacturing of new technologies to achieve climate goals.

INNIO’s REMEDY funding will be spread across two stages of the program over three years. Stage 1 is planned to focus on lab-based tests confirming the operability of technical proposals, approaches and system component. Stage 2 will expand the scale of testing, and ideally include field tests.