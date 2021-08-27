Indianapolis firm opening office in HUB640 building

Indianapolis-based Eight Eleven Group announced that it is establishing an office in the HUB640 building in downtown Milwaukee.

Eight Eleven Group is a human capital solutions firm specializing in technology and business support across a variety of industries.

The firm is leasing 7,500 square feet of space in the HUB640 building, located at 640 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. HUB640 is the former Boston Store and Bon-Ton corporate headquarters building along Wisconsin Avenue.

“For the sales team of Eight Eleven, it was an easy decision to move to a vibrant office building such as HUB640. Phenomenal amenities, state-of-the-art finishes — not to mention, nearby projects such as Third Street Market Hall and the convention center pushed this office location over the top. Eight Eleven can’t wait to welcome future tenants as neighbors,” said Nico Costa, market director for Eight Eleven.

Eight Eleven Group moved some Milwaukee employees to HUB640 late last week. Employees will temporarily occupy a spec suite within the building while they await the buildout of the permanent office suite on the third floor.

The company plans to add five additional employees to the Milwaukee office this year, and 7 to 10 next year.

The former Boston Store and Bon-Ton corporate headquarters building was purchased by North Wells Capital in 2017, renovated and converted into the HUB640 office building. In late 2020, North Shore Healthcare leased 23,000 square feet of office space on the second floor of the building.