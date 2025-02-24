In the Neighborhood: MLG Capital

19000 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield Founded: 1987 Neighborhood: Town of Brookfield Principal & CEO: Tim Wallen Service: Real estate investmentTim Wallen, principal and CEO: “We have been a proud member of the Brookfield community since our founding. In 2018, after Brennan’s Market closed on Bluemound Road, we had the opportunity to transform that unique building into our new headquarters. We completely reimagined the building into a modern, attractive office space, with ‘fun zone’ amenities like a bocce ball court, a cedar-screened outdoor patio with firepits, an employee lounge, abundant natural light, and functional meeting spaces.”“MLG Capital is proud to work with investment and deal partners across the country. Our investment partners are generally seeking diversification, tax advantaged cash flow and appreciation over time via a private real estate investment. Types of clients include registered investment advisors and other accredited investors such as family offices and individual investors. Our investment clients span all 50 states, and we now acquire assets in 24 states.”“Bottom line, we feel there is a lot of opportunity out there for investors willing to invest capital right now. We are seeing limited competition as compared to prior years, allowing us access to attractive deals. On the multifamily side, the sector continues to demonstrate resilience even among broader economic challenges; and in the industrial sector – thanks to e-commerce growth and supply chain reshoring – there’s a strong demand for logistics and warehouse space.”