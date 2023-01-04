Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions to close its New Berlin facility

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions will permanently close its New Berlin facility located at 16875 W. Ryerson Road, according to a Jan. 4 WARN notice. The closure will affect 106 employees, who will lose their jobs. The employees are not represented by a union. Layoffs are expected to begin March 7 and end Sept. 1. The closure of the New Berlin manufacturing facility is the result of the company’s decision to consolidate the business into other facilities across the U.S. Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions is a manufacturer of electrical and electronic products serving the residential, non-residential, construction, industrial and utility markets. Its parent company is Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell Inc. Hubbell Inc. reported net sales of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, which was an increase of $232.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net sales in the company’s Utility Solutions segment in the third quarter of 2022 were $774 million, an increase of $172 million, or 28.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net sales in Hubbell Inc.’s Electrical Solutions segment in the third quarter of 2022 were $541 million and increased by $60 million, or 12.5%.