How the Wisconsin 275 define success

Becoming one of the Wisconsin 275
, BizTimes Media’s picks for the most influential business leaders in the state, comes by attaining at least some degree of success. How to define that, however, is difficult.
Among the several questions BizTimes asked of the Wisconsin 275 for the special publication was: What is your definition of success?
Responses varied from focusing on personal achievement to focusing on the success of the organization or team to focusing on the success of the broader community.
Due to space limitations, only a small collection of responses to the questionnaire could be included in BizTimes’ print edition. This story is part of a series focusing on each of the questions in the survey.
Several respondents chose to define success as it related to their business or organization.
"My definition of success is for the organization and its people to embrace innovation," said Daniel Bader
, president and chief executive officer of Bader Philanthropies
. "Innovation can be in any aspect of the organization. Continuous improvement should be at the core of the organization."
"Economic fortunes improved and stronger futures secured for a larger number of Wisconsin residents," said Joel Brennan
, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee
. "Success would mean dramatic reductions in the number of people living in poverty in our state."
"Making Wisconsin a known leader in biohealth due to the influence of the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub and the great companies that we have right here in Wisconsin," said Wendy Harris
, regional innovation officer for the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub
.
"Creating and building an organization of people, processes, technology that can live on without me," said Josh Jeffers
, president of J. Jeffers & Co.
"As a founder, a lot goes into the realization of a personal vision, but the end result is that 'success' means that I’m also working myself out of a job."
Others defined success as what they have or could accomplish for their employees.
"Learning the ability to influence others into better versions of themselves," said David Anderson,
head of U.S. Commercial Banking, Wisconsin region at BMO
. "Growing teams to perform at high levels consistently."
"When I get a call or email from a past employee saying I've positively impacted their life," said Tom Shannon
, executive chairman of BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation, Inc.
"It happens more than I would ever guess."
"Providing an environment where leaders develop beyond my expectations," said Rich Barnhouse
, president of Waukesha County Technical College
.
Many participants shared definitions that go beyond the scope of business.
"The most important thing is to make sure that those things which are not measured in financial terms stay aligned," said John Daniels
, chair emeritus of Quarles & Brady LLP
. "Support for the family, the community and having aspiration for the notion that the next day may be the best is important."
"My children will be, by far, my most enduring legacy," said Kurt Bauer
, CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce
. "Making sure they are equipped with a moral compass, common sense, work ethic and compassion is how I will be judged."
"Doing something honorable and remarkable for others," said Héctor Colón
, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
. "Making contributions in your home, at your place of work, and for your community."
Some respondents had detailed definitions, like Tim Gerend
, president and incoming CEO at Northwestern Mutual:
"First and foremost, it’s about making a positive impact in other peoples’ lives. We each have our own unique gifts and an ability to serve in some way. Second, success shouldn’t have a finish line. It should always inspire you to continue striving, growing, and looking toward that next horizon. A successful person constantly seeks opportunities for personal growth. It’s more about the pursuit of potential than a destination."
And others were succinct, like Sachin Shivaram
, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry
: "Going to bed each night feeling like it was a good day."