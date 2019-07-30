House on Nagawicka Lake sold for nearly $2.8 million

A house on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield has been sold for $2.79 million, marking at least the second single-family home on the lake to be sold in recent weeks.

The 8,300-square-foot house was built in 2006, according to Shorewest Realtors, the agency that listed the home for sale. It includes five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and roughly 95 feet of lake frontage.

Other features include a heated in-ground pool, multiple outdoor living spaces and a boat house with an outdoor shower and half bathroom. The house sits on a 1-acre property, according to state records.

The property, located on Nagawicka Road, has an assessed value of roughly $1.49 million, according to county records.

The home’s new owners are James and Melissa Strack, who purchased it from Sandra and Peter Pope, state records show. The Popes are the owners of home remodeler SJ Pope Design & Renovations.

Earlier this month, another roughly 7,000-square-foot house on Nagawicka Lake was sold for $2.34 million.