Horicon Bank opens branch at Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa

Horicon Bank recently opened a new branch at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa.

The three-story building is located at 11530 W. Burleigh St. and houses retail banking operations, business lending offices, conference rooms and private offices for the bank’s executives.

Horicon Bank has 19 employees at the Wauwatosa location, which it calls a “flagship branch.”

In addition to offering traditional banking services, the Wauwatosa bank’s parking lot has two electric vehicle charging stations. Inside, the bank’s lobby utilizes touch screen and video technology to connect customers with a live, local banker for their transaction needs.

Horicon Bank now has 24 locations, including Milwaukee-area branches in Grafton, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Slinger, West Bend, and now Wauwatosa. The bank has $1.5 billion in assets.