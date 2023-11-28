Horicon Bank opens branch at Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa

By
-
Horicon Bank at Mayfair Collection.

Horicon Bank recently opened a new branch at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa.

The three-story building is located at 11530 W. Burleigh St. and houses retail banking operations, business lending offices, conference rooms and private offices for the bank’s executives.

Horicon Bank has 19 employees at the Wauwatosa location, which it calls a “flagship branch.”

In addition to offering traditional banking services, the Wauwatosa bank’s parking lot has two electric vehicle charging stations. Inside, the bank’s lobby utilizes touch screen and video technology to connect customers with a live, local banker for their transaction needs.

Horicon Bank now has 24 locations, including Milwaukee-area branches in Grafton, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Slinger, West Bend, and now Wauwatosa. The bank has $1.5 billion in assets.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display