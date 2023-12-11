Historic former elementary school in West Allis to be converted to affordable housing

A 103-year-old former elementary school building in West Allis could be converted into affordable housing units under a new proposal from an Illinois developer. Longfellow Elementary School, located at 2211 S. 60th St., closed this summer under a consolidation plan. Now, the West Allis–West Milwaukee School District is looking to sell the property for redevelopment. Following a request for proposals, the district is moving forward with a plan from Illinois-based developerto create a 50-unit affordable housing development on the 2.5-acre site. The school, built in 1920, will be preserved and converted into 14 housing units. Two townhome style buildings would be constructed on the property with a total of 36 units. The school's play area will be preserved for public use, city documents say. City documents say that the developer plans to apply for low-income housing tax credits that the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority will award in 2024. The tax credits mean there would be income caps ranging from 30% to 60% of the area’s median income for residents renting the apartments. [caption id="attachment_581407" align="aligncenter" width="932"]One of the new buildings to be built on the school property. Rendering from City of West Allis[/caption]