Historic former elementary school in West Allis to be converted to affordable housing

By
-
Longfellow Elementary School. Image from Google Maps

A 103-year-old former elementary school building in West Allis could be converted into affordable housing units under a new proposal from an Illinois developer. Longfellow Elementary School, located at 2211 S. 60th St., closed this summer under a consolidation plan. Now, the West Allis–West Milwaukee School District is looking to sell the property for redevelopment.

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

