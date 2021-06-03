Here are the big King Drive BID initiatives that will keep its next executive director busy

By
Alex Zank
-
Aerial photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. - Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC.
The Historic King Drive Business Improvement District is now searching for a new leader, upon the announcement that existing executive director Deshea Agee is stepping down. The national search for Agee's replacement comes at a…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

