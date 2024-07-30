Habitat for Humanity announces first Jefferson County project

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha & Jefferson Counties
announced plans for its first project in Jefferson County.
Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County announced last year
that it was expanding to also serve Jefferson County.
The organization will, in partnership with volunteers and local organizations, build a duplex at 700 Schumacher Way in Fort Atkinson. The project aims to provide affordable housing for low-income families.
Fort HealthCare donated the site for the Fort Atkinson project. The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation granted $132,000 toward the project and to “provide seed funding to support future operations,” according to the news release.
“We are thrilled to be embarking on our first construction project in Jefferson County,” said Melissa Songco
, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha & Jefferson Counties. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of Fort HealthCare and the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of local families by providing them with affordable homeownership opportunities.”
Michael Anderson
, the president and CEO of Fort HealthCare, said his organization is honored to support the project.
“We understand the significant impact that housing has on health outcomes and are committed to supporting localized housing initiatives,” Anderson said in the news release. “By investing in this project, we aim to reduce health disparities and improve the overall well-being of our community.”
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation’s chairwoman, Sally Koehler
, said in the news release that Habitat for Humanity has “a proven and impressive track record of success in building affordable homes in Waukesha County.”
“We are excited to have them here, investing in our community and partnering with us toward our vision of a better Fort Atkinson,” Koehler said in the news release.