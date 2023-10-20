Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County expanding to serve Jefferson County

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County announced Thursday that it is expanding its service area to include communities in neighboring Jefferson County to help meet a demand for affordable housing there.

The nonprofit, a chapter of the national Habitat for Humanity organization, made the announcement at the annual meeting for Thrive Economic Development, a business and community development organization in Jefferson.

With a goal of constructing 20 homes per year by 2033, Habitat of Humanity of Waukesha County officials said they are actively exploring potential build sites in Jefferson County.

As part of the effort, Habitat Waukesha aims to raise $2 million in seed funds to support the expansion. The funds will contribute to acquiring essential resources, including trucks, equipment, staffing, development funds, and more, the nonprofit said.

“While we remain committed to serving Waukesha County, we are thrilled to explore opportunities beyond our current service area,” said Melissa Songco, CEO of Habitat Waukesha. “Through extensive research and careful planning, we have identified Jefferson County as a community needing affordable housing solutions that Habitat Waukesha can provide.”

Currently, Habitat Waukesha has 11 homes under various stages of construction, and its Home Preservation program, launched in September 2021, has already completed 15 repairs. The organization has made strategic enhancements to bolster its capacity to build and repair more homes each year, including expanding its ongoing subdivision project, Domenica Park, and adding expert construction, finance, and development staff, a press release states.

Jefferson County is experiencing rapid population growth, resulting in a 3,500 market-rate housing units shortage, the nonprofit said. As businesses expand into Jefferson County, the demand for affordable housing to support the existing and growing workforce has become critical, organization officials said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Habitat for Humanity into Jefferson County,” Jefferson County administrator Ben Wehmeier said in a press release. “Their dedication to affordable housing solutions perfectly aligns with our county’s commitment to building strong communities and addressing our housing shortage.”

A shortage of available housing can negatively affect businesses, with employers having a harder time filling vacant positions if potential employees cannot secure housing, officials said.

“When the local workforce can’t find housing they can afford, the entire community suffers,” said Deb Reinbold, president of Thrive Economic Development. “With its proven track record of success and commitment to affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity will bring valuable resources and expertise to Jefferson County.”