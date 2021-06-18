Guthrie & Frey acquiring KH Water Specialists

Hartland-based Guthrie & Frey Water Conditioning is acquiring Mukwonago-based KH Water Specialists, giving the company a fourth office in southeastern Wisconsin.

“We’re looking at this as a partnership,” said Rob and Sue Frey, co-owners of Guthrie & Frey. “We’ve been servicing the same regions for years and have always been impressed with the way KH works with their customers.”

Kevin Hellenbrand and other members of the KH Water Specialists team will stay on with Guthrie & Frey.

“We’re looking forward to our shared future,” Hellenbrand said. “Our residential and commercial customers can expect the same great service, products and support they are used to, with some exciting new benefits.”

Those new benefits will include access to Guthrie & Frey’s salt delivery system for KH customers.

Guthrie & Frey service technicians will also expand their coverage areas and work alongside the KH team.

“We don’t expect a lot to change for the customers,” the Freys said. “We’re stronger together, and our services will reflect that.”

KH’s office in Mukwonago will become the fourth for Guthrie & Frey. Other offices are located in Hartland, Mequon and Wales.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.