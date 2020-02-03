Guns N’ Roses to play Summerfest

Booked for the festival's Fourth of July headliner slot

Guns N’ Roses will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 4, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced today.

The band’s stop in Milwaukee will kick off the North American leg of its worldwide stadium tour this summer.

Seven shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater have been announced so far for the 11-day festival:

Justin Bieber on June 24

Luke Bryan on June 25

Chris Stapleton and special guest Sheryl Crow

Ozzy Osbourne and special guest Marilyn Manson on July 1

Dave Matthews Band on July 2

Guns N’ Roses on July 4

Halsey on July 5

The festival runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.

In addition to the Summerfest shows, several other concerts have been booked this year for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which is undergoing a $53 million redevelopment.