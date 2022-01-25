Greendale-based Emergency Fire & Water Restoration acquired by First Onsite

Emergency Fire & Water Restoration
(EFWR), a Greendale-based fire and water restoration, mitigation and reconstruction service provider, has been acquired by Greenwood Village, Colorado-based First Onsite Property Restoration.
Terms of the deal, which closed in December 2021, were not disclosed.
First Onsite is one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises. The acquisition is part of First Onsite’s strategy to focus on geographical expansion and improve response time. The company established a local office at the former Paul Davis headquarters in Milwaukee’s Harbor District in October 2021.
EFWR was founded by Michael Wyne
in 2010 and provides full-service emergency restoration and reconstruction services in the Milwaukee and Madison areas. This acquisition expands First Onsite’s existing operations in the region.
“At EFWR we commit to helping people no matter the scale or difficulty of a project,” said Wyne, EFWR chief executive officer, founder and owner. “In this region, our customers experience loss threats from floods, severe storms and extreme temperatures. Our approach is very similar to First Onsite’s. We partner with our clients and do whatever it takes to get the job done.”
This acquisition is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite’s capabilities and resources across North America and Puerto Rico. Wyne will remain in a leadership role and continue to be based in Milwaukee.
“We are excited to have EFWR join First Onsite. As former competitors, we know them well and look forward to helping serve the strong client base they have established in the past 12 years as well as partnering with them on new projects,” said David Heitman
, First Onsite regional vice president. “Michael and his team of professionals have a solid reputation with their clients on the commercial and residential side.”
Brookfield-based Oak Hill Business Partners advised EFWR on the transaction.