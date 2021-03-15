Green Bay logistics company makes Fast Company’s list of most innovative logistics companies

Fast Company says Green Bay-based Breakthrough, a transportation and energy management company, is one of the “most innovative logistics companies of 2021.”

Breakthrough was founded in 2004 with the goal of providing companies with transparent pricing for fuel reimbursements. The company has since developed its Network Intelligence business, which provides manufacturers and retailers with an unbiased contract freight solution for stable and intuitive transportation networks.

Network Intelligence offers shippers an optimized transportation network by uncovering inefficiencies, serving recommendations for improvement and providing rate and partnership guidance.

In 2020, Breakthrough launched FELIX, a dashboard that houses thousands of data points about trucking companies, allowing clients to find potential partners based on cost, speed, quantity, and surfacing artificial intelligence recommendations based on their priorities.

“During the pandemic, the dynamic solution helped seamlessly shift trucks from slowed businesses to carriers experiencing a pandemic demand bump,” Fast Company said of Breakthrough, one of 10 logistics companies to make the list.

Movement of goods continues to be a volatile business, especially with how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted both the transportation and energy industries, said Doug Mueller, Breakthrough president and CEO.

“With the movement of goods, it is extraordinarily dynamic by nature and changes every day in every geographic area in North America,” Mueller said. “So the more I can see than that helps me in my (preparation), strategy and the execution of what I do.”

Breakthrough, No. 7 on the list, was joined by logistics companies across the world including goTRG, Coupa, Narvar, Vecna Robotics, ProGlove, Cahoot, Shipbob, Ranpak and 3rd Stone Design.

