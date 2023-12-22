Goodwill store and donation center opens in Hartford

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago has opened a store and donation center in Hartford.
Located at 1201 Bell Ave. in the Hartford Shopping Plaza just off Highway 60, the store is the nonprofit’s second location in Washington County. Its other location in the county is 1717 Clarence Court in West Bend.
The nonprofit’s Hartford store was previously occupied by a Sentry supermarket. A Planet Fitness opened in part of the former grocery storefront earlier this year. The Goodwill store and donation sorting area occupies 17,700 square feet of the shopping center.
“We are invested in our new community and are proud to support the revitalization of the Hartford Plaza and contribute to the growth of the area’s economy and retail business sector,” said Dan Michael, vice president of retail stores and donation centers for the nonprofit. “Our commitment extends beyond providing an exceptional shopping and donating experience, and we look forward to supporting Hartford’s growing community through meaningful work and essential job readiness training, placement and support services.”
The new store and donation center will support approximately 46 new jobs in the community, the nonprofit said in a press release.