Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Germantown embroidery company expands into second facility

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Midwest Products' new facility on Fulton Drive. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Midwest ProductsTiffany Ament-Mack
Last updated

Germantown-based Midwest Products Inc. has purchased a nearby industrial building for $2.9 million to accommodate the company’s continued expansion. The company, a manufacturer of embroidery products, is currently located in a 17,000-square-foot facility at W194 N11665 McCormick Drive in the Germantown Industrial Park. Its newly acquired facility, approximately 30,000 square feet, is located in the same business

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee