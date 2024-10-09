German company plans to build three more facilities in Kenosha

Schutz Container Systems Inc.
, a subsidiary of Germany-based Schutz
, which is currently building a 370,000-square-foot plant in Kenosha
, is planning to build three more facilities in the city, including two that would be used for steel drum and steel component fabrication and distribution.
Construction began earlier this year on the 370,000-square-foot facility at 7517 60th
St. It will be used to manufacture, store and distribute plastic drums and bulk containers. The $38.9 million facility will have 97 employees.
The company plans to build three additional facilities in Kenosha. According to plans submitted to the city, the company plans to develop a vacant site north of the city’s industrial park at approximately 70th
Avenue and 45th
Street.
Schutz plans to build three facilities there in two phases, with two buildings planned in the first phase. The westernmost building would be about 167,000 square feet and be used for steel drums. The second building would be about 240,560 square feet and be used for steel component fabrication. The third building would be about 172,000 square feet and would be used for manufacturing for a yet to be determined product, according to information submitted to the city.
Plans include a rail extension on the west side of the property. Rail cars carrying raw steel materials would be brought into the buildings and unloaded to be used in the manufacturing process. Steel coils delivered by rail would be converted into steel drums or steel cages, according to information submitted to the city.