Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

German company plans to build three more facilities in Kenosha

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Rendering of the 167,000-square-foot building planned by Schutz Container Systems in Kenosha.
Learn more about:
Schutz
Last updated

Schutz Container Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Germany-based Schutz, which is currently building a 370,000-square-foot plant in Kenosha, is planning to build three more facilities in the city, including two that would be used for steel drum and steel component fabrication and distribution. Construction began earlier this year on the 370,000-square-foot facility at 7517 60th

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.