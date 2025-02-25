George Webb closes Upper East Side location, building owner seeking national tenant

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

George Webb has closed its location on Milwaukee’s Upper East Side, with building ownership now eyeing national tenants to fill the space. George Webb closed its location at 2935 N. Oakland Ave. last week, according to Mike Testa, senior brokerage associate at Milwaukee-based Ogden & Co. Inc., which is now listing the 1,950-square-foot space for

The building is owned by Pattee Group, led by Ryan Pattee, who intends to continue as the building ownership long term.

sees the closure of George Webb as an opportunity to bring in a unique concept that can benefit the community," Testa said in a statement. "The main interest here lies in leasing to a national tenant."

dozens of calls, emails, and texts," Testa said

"There has been very strong interest from a very diverse pool of prospective lessees," he said.

has closed its location on Milwaukee's Upper East Side, with building ownership now eyeing national tenants to fill the space. George Webb closed its location at 2935 N. Oakland Ave. last week, according to, senior brokerage associate at Milwaukee-based, which is now listing the 1,950-square-foot space for lease."(Pattee)Located about two blocks from the UW-Milwaukee campus, the area around Oakland Avenue and Locust Street has become populated with other national chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, Qdoba and several pizza chains, among others. The George Webb space was listed for lease Monday and its brokers have been fielding "