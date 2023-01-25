GenoPalate unveils line of personalized supplements

Wauwatosa-based GenoPalate, Inc., a nutritional genomics company, is now offering its customers a line of personalized supplements to support their unique health needs. The new line, called GenoVit, gives customers a cost-effective solution to increase their vitamin and supplement intake based on their specific DNA-based nutrient needs.
[caption id="attachment_497434" align="alignleft" width="313"] GenoPalate founder and CEO Sherry Zhang Credit: Jake Hill[/caption]
"We are at the forefront of providing genetically personalized supplements," said Yi Sherry Zhang, founder and chief executive officer of GenoPalate. "When it comes to health, everyone deserves high-quality nutrition solutions, not a one-size-fits-all approach. GenoVit is the next step in personalized nutrition and will change the way people think about vitamins and supplements."
Zhang founded GenoPalate in 2016. Using proprietary algorithms, GenoPalate interprets each customer’s DNA and develops a personalized nutrition analysis that provides them with a list of over 100 foods that are most beneficial to their health. It also reveals their genetic-based needs for 23 different nutrients, sensitivities to lactose and gluten, how their DNA impacts mood and stress levels, and how fast their body processes alcohol and caffeine.
The company closed a $5.6 million funding round last fall to help expand product offerings.
The newly announced GenoVit line seeks to capitalize on a "rapidly growing market" for personalized nutrition, according to a press release from GenoPalate.
“Based on our research, 80% of our customers take vitamins and supplements,” said Zhang. “We provide an innovative way for health-conscious consumers to take their health a step further by personalizing their supplement formula to their genetic-based nutrient needs.”